Tough test, familiar faces await Vancouver Whitecaps in matchup with LAFC

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini has no nerves about seeing some familiar faces across the field as his team heads to California this weekend.

“It's always fun to play against friends, to be honest. When you play against friends, you probably want even to win more,” he said after training on Friday.

“Not just because of revenge or something but just because it's a demonstration of the love that you have to the other person and to be the best of yourself in front of the other person.”

There'll be a number of friends on the field when the 'Caps (0-2-1) take on Los Angeles FC (2-0-1) on Sunday.

Former Whitecaps defender Doneil Henry now patrols the back line up for L.A. and former head coach Marc Dos Santos is an assistant for Vancouver's southern rivals. Most notably, Maxime Crepeau, the 'Caps former star 'keeper was moved to LAFC ahead of the season after asking for a trade.

Crepeau has flourished in the California sun, earning two clean sheets and allowing just one goal in his first three outings.

The Whitecaps aren't intimidated by the performance, said defender Jake Nerwinski.

“I love Max but he's just one guy. I think we need to not really worry about the goalie in this instance,” he said. “It's about breaking down a very good team, especially away. I think that if we execute our game plan and our attacking style, I don't think Max will really have anything to say about it.”

LAFC and the Whitecaps are off to very different starts to their Major League Soccer campaigns.

While L.A. heads into the weekend undefeated and holding on to first place in the Western Conference with a plus-5 goal differential, Vancouver sits at the bottom of the standings with a minus-5 goal differential and looking for its first win.

“Obviously this is not the ideal start to the season that we wanted,” Nerwinski said. “We still have all the same pieces that we had last year and I think we have the same mentality in the way we play. We just need to execute better.”

The 'Caps won their season series against LAFC last year, going 1-0-2, but the club has yet to claim a victory at Banc of California Stadium.

The venue can be a tough place for visitors, said defender Tristan Blackmon, who played four seasons for L.A. before coming to the 'Caps in a trade in December.

“It's going to be a tough game, we know that already,” he said, noting that a few of his new teammates have asked for insight as to what - and who - they'll come up against in L.A.

While Blackmon's looking forward to returning to his former home, he's also happy with how he's carved out a spot in Vancouver.

The transition hasn't always been easy though, he said.

“It's put me in a position where I've felt uncomfortable at times and that pushes you to be a better player,” Blackmon said.

“I think I've really just taken it on my shoulders and said `Let's run with it.' In the first couple of games I've shown my capabilities and there's only going to be more to be shown throughout the year. I'm feeling really good in the system, there's a lot of belief in the guys, so I'm happy to be here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.