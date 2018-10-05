

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





No matter how you slice it, the toaster is a must-have appliance for most kitchens. And the latest models on the market have innovative features, include gluten-free settings.

Every year Consumer Reports tests dozens of toasters to see how well they stack up to the competition.

“We set each toaster to a medium setting, and they look at how well each toaster makes a single slice and then a full batch,” explained Haniya Rae, Consumer Reports home editor.

Testers use an industry-standard chart to help categorize how well each toaster performs. The best toasters match the evenly browned toast on the toast color chart.

“We’re also looking for good color range with each toaster so that everyone who uses the toaster will be happy with their toast,” said Rae.

Consumer Reports also assesses how long each toaster takes to deliver the goods - the faster, the better.

“You also want a toaster that’s really easy to use and clean. You don’t want any cracks or crevices, and you want to be able to pull out that crumb tray very easily,” Rae said.

Testers even looked at a toaster with a gluten-free bread setting.

“Gluten-free bread is a bit denser than regular bread, and you might not get the same results on the same setting,” explained Rae.

In the end, the Cuisinart CPT-122 ($30-$40) Toaster earned a best buy rating. It delivers when it comes to toasting colour range and it has a setting for bagels as well as reheat and defrost options.

If you’re toasting for a crowd, consider splurging for the Breville Bit More BTA730XL at $140. It has wide slots for bagels, and if your toast turns out too light, press the “bit more” button and it will toast a little longer.

Consumer Reports tested all of the toasters with precut, packaged bagels. But if you’re a bagel lover and like a fatter, bakery bagel, be sure to look for a toaster with the widest slots you can find.

Some toasters have a bagel setting that toasts on one side only, so you can brown the cut side and keep the other side softer.