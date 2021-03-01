VANCOUVER -- Consumer Reports has compiled its annual list of the top 10 cars for 2021 and has added a new feature this year. A greener choice icon featuring a leaf will appear beside vehicles that have some of the lowest emissions, and four of this year’s top 10 vehicles made the cut.

All the top vehicles score high marks in CR’s tests and surveys, and each comes standard with life-saving safety features.

Each year more than 250 models vie for car shoppers’ hearts, minds and driveways. Consumer Reports’ annual Top Picks list is based on data from more than 50 tests conducted at its Auto Test Center, as well as other factors like predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety equipment.

CR puts thousands of miles on each tested car and evaluates them for how real people actually use them. In addition, to make the list, the vehicles must come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Toyota had a very good year: Its Corolla, Prius and Camry all made the list. The Prius and Camry both earned Green Choice designations, as did the hybrid version of the Corolla.

Other vehicles on the list include the Forester and Outback from Subaru, along with the Mazda CX-30, Lexus RX, Honda Ridgeline and Kia Telluride.

The only American brand on the list this year was the Tesla, with its Model 3, a Green Choice.

The designation highlights the top 20 per cent of vehicles on the market with the cleanest emissions. Advances in vehicle technology are increasingly providing cleaner, greener choices, and this includes four of CR’s Top Picks.

2021 Top Car Brands

• Mazda

• BMW

• Subaru

• Porsche

• Honda

• Lexus

• Toyota

• Chrysler

• Buick

• Hyundai

There was a bit of reshuffling this year in the top brands category. Some brands rocketed up in the ratings, while others fell. Big changes are usually the result of changes in predicted reliability for individual models.

Mazda, Subaru and Porsche were among the top. Honda showed the most improvement, increasing 10 spots into the top five. BMW made it there was well. In addition, a couple of gainers – Chrysler and Buick – got into the top 10 because of improvements in product lines.

The biggest drop? Luxury brands Genesis and Lincoln because of subpar predicted reliability.

And the lowest ranked brand this year is the Alpha Romeo.

With files from Consumer Reports