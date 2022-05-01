'Tons and tons of stolen mail' recovered in Penticton, RCMP say

Mounties in Penticton say they recovered "tons and tons of stolen mail," including important tax documents, during a recent investigation.

Officers responded to a call about "a parked truck with a group of people passed out inside" in the early morning hours of April 22, according to a news release from Penticton RCMP.

When they arrived, police recognized the truck as one that had been reported stolen. Officers arrested both of the occupants of the vehicle on outstanding warrants.

Police did not specify where in the city the vehicle was found.

“We have recovered tons and tons of stolen mail,” said Const. Ryan Creasey, the lead investigator on the case, in the release.

“The letters included people’s tax returns, T4s, and other important mail documents.”

Anyone who was expecting important mail between April 10 and 22 and has not yet received it should contact the sender, RCMP said.