Tofino nurse suspended 1 year for sexual misconduct

A Vancouver Island nurse has been suspended for one year because of sexual misconduct.

According to a notice published by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives earlier this week, Andrea McGowan agreed to the one-year suspension in a consent agreement with the college.

The BCCNM website lists McGowan's primary employer as Tofino General Hospital. McGowan is a registered nurse.

While the college's notice doesn't elaborate on the details of the nurse's behaviour, it says the discipline stems from "a specific incident of sexual misconduct involving a co-worker at a work function in 2021," as well as "on- and off-duty incidents of sexual misconduct towards co-workers including unwelcomed and unwanted sexualized comments and gestures; and other communications through social media."

The BCCNM says its inquiry committee is satisfied that the one-year suspension will protect the public.