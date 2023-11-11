VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Tofino nurse suspended 1 year for sexual misconduct

    The exterior of Tofino General Hospital is seen in this photo from the Island Health website. (islandhealth.ca) The exterior of Tofino General Hospital is seen in this photo from the Island Health website. (islandhealth.ca)

    A Vancouver Island nurse has been suspended for one year because of sexual misconduct.

    According to a notice published by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives earlier this week, Andrea McGowan agreed to the one-year suspension in a consent agreement with the college. 

    The BCCNM website lists McGowan's primary employer as Tofino General Hospital. McGowan is a registered nurse.

    While the college's notice doesn't elaborate on the details of the nurse's behaviour, it says the discipline stems from "a specific incident of sexual misconduct involving a co-worker at a work function in 2021," as well as "on- and off-duty incidents of sexual misconduct towards co-workers including unwelcomed and unwanted sexualized comments and gestures; and other communications through social media."

    The BCCNM says its inquiry committee is satisfied that the one-year suspension will protect the public. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal Alouettes headed to the Grey Cup

    The Montreal Alouettes are heading to the Grey Cup for the first time in 13 years after defeating the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 Saturday at the CFL East division final.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News