

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters in Burnaby battled the largest bush fire of the year early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Deer Lake Park near Oakmont Crescent shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, flames were racing and scorched a third of an acre of grass, according to assistant fire chief Gavin Summers.

"It was visible from half a kilometre away. There was a large glow in the sky," he said.

Crews were focused on preventing the flames from reaching nearby homes.

Summers described the grass as "tinder dry,” which he said is unusual for this time of year.

"This is an extremely dangerous event, especially with there be residential housing right behind us."

He said there were reports of people lighting fireworks shortly before the fire and that may have sparked the bush fire.

He asks anyone who sees people lighting fireworks to call the fire department or RCMP.