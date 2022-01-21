Thousands of rapid tests being shipped to B.C. schools: Education Ministry

Schools in British Columbia will soon get rapid antigen tests as a way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 among staff, including teachers and administrators.

The Education Ministry says 200,000 test kits are being shipped to elementary and high schools in an effort to keep them open.

It says the number of teaching and non-teaching staff will determine how many kits go to each school district as well as independent and First Nation schools.

The ministry says it's working with experts and school districts to improve ventilation systems and additional funding for improvements will soon be made available.

The Health Ministry says 2,150 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in B.C., and 15 more people have died, for a total of 2,520 deaths.

It says 58 facilities, mostly long-term care homes, are experiencing outbreaks, along with at least seven hospitals around the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.