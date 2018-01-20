Thousands of people came out for the Women's March in downtown Vancouver Saturday on the anniversary of U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration and the historic Women's March on Washington last year.

Samantha Monckton, one of the organizers with March On Vancouver, said the march is to show solidarity with women in the U.S. and around the world as well as other marginalized groups.

"It's like a call to action. You hear a calling and you do it," she said. "We know that last year's been really difficult in terms of human rights."

Demonstrators filled Jack Poole Plaza before marching to Trump Tower and back. Some marchers gave the finger to the tower emblazoned with the U.S. president's name, and an employee at the tower came out and told marchers to calm down at one point.

The demonstration was otherwise peaceful and police have not indicated there were any incidents.

Similar marches took place across B.C. in Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna and Chilliwack.