VANCOUVER -- Another grocery store in Metro Vancouver has posted a COVID-19 notice after one of its employees recently tested positive for the disease.

Loblaws posted the warning Wednesday, saying a team member at a Surrey Superstore reported having the coronavirus.

The employee, who was at the location at 14640 104 Ave., worked their last shift on Oct. 2.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a statement on the Loblaws website says.

Earlier in the week, parent company Sobeys posted a notice saying an employee at the Westview Drive Safeway in North Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19.

And, last week, Loblaws posted warnings saying some team members at No Frills, Independent Grocer, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart locations across B.C. were confirmed to have the disease.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores," Loblaws' notice says.

Notices are only kept online for 15 days and personal information about employees is never released.