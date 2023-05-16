'This investigation will remain ongoing for an extended period': Kelowna RCMP on 2021 fatal crane collapse

Questions about what led to a deadly crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C. nearly two years ago are unlikely to be answered soon, according to Mounties.

Kelowna RCMP and WorkSafeBC released a joint statement Tuesday to provide an update on both parties’ independent, parallel investigations into the workplace incident that killed five people on July 12, 2021.

Four of the deceased were workers at a construction site on St. Paul Street, while the other person killed was someone working in a nearby building.

The victims have been identified as Cailen Vilness, Patrick Stemmer, Eric Stemmer, Jared Zook and Brad Zawislak.

Tuesday’s joint statement includes “thoughts and empathy” for those impacted by the tragedy, “including families, friends, colleagues and members of the public who want answers.”

However, while WorkSafeBC says it has completed its incident investigation report, the findings are being withheld from the public for now.

“A decision has been made, in consultation with the RCMP, to not release the WorkSafeBC investigation report publicly, at this time, to ensure it does not jeopardize the ongoing and concurrent criminal investigation,” the release reads.

The purpose of WorkSafeBC’s investigation was to determine what caused the tower crane to collapse in order to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

“The criminal investigation is independent and separate from the regulatory investigation conducted by WorkSafeBC, and focuses only on determining if any criminal elements are present,” Kelowna RCMP wrote in the statement.

Mounties believe their investigation will remain ongoing “for an extended period,” and stressed that the work has been “extensive and complex.”

“Among some of the complexities of this case, police are working through thousands of pieces of evidence and seized documentation, and consulting with our partners nationally,” RCMP said.

Similar words were used when Mounties and WorkSafeBC provided an update on their investigations last year.

Insp. Beth McAndie of Kelowna RCMP has described the workplace incident as one of the largest in B.C.’s history.

"There is a significant amount of technical evidence for my team to analyze,” she said last year.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Alyse Kotyk