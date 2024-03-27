'They took it all': Video shows break-in at Surrey, B.C., jewelry store

A jewelry store owner in South Surrey is devastated after his business was broken into and robbed for the third time.

Andy Nguyen, the owner of White Rock Jewellers, believes he’s lost more than $100,000 from the brazen robbery, the happened just before 4:20 a.m. Monday.

"We want to cry. It is very hard to do business when (robberies) happen like that,” said Nguyen

Nguyen’s store is inside Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, where he’s rented his unit for 10 years.

The business owner's security camera caught the theft in progress.

In the video, which was shared on Facebook, four people in dark-coloured hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up and their faces partially covered can be seen rushing into the store, smashing glass display cases and stuffing bags full of jewelry.

“They broke in and they took it all,” said Nguyen. “The silver chains and the gold, and on the other side they took the pendants.”

The Facebook post, which was from Nguyen's son, describes the loss of inventory as "significant" and adds that "the emotional toll runs even deeper."

Surrey RCMP said officers responded to the theft and searched the area with help from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, but that the suspects had already fled.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said they're looking for four people who departed in a "dark-coloured SUV."

"The Surrey RCMP Property Crime Unit has been engaged in this investigation and are actively working to identify and arrest the suspects," said Cpl. James Mason, in the release. "The brazen action of these individuals is a concerning reminder of the impact criminals can have on our community."

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance or dash cam video from the area to call them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-41717.