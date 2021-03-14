VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added 13 new flights to its list of possible public COVID-19 exposures over the past several days.

Of the 13 flights, only four of them were international. All of the flights either took off from or landed in Vancouver between March 3 and March 10.

Details of the affected flights follow:

March 3: Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver

March 4: Air Canada 116, Vancouver to Toronto

March 4: Air Canada 306, Vancouver to Montreal

March 5: Air Canada/Jazz, Vancouver to Winnipeg

March 6: Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver

March 7: Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver

March 9: WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto

March 10: Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver

March 10: Air Canada 314, Vancouver to Montreal

March 10: Japan Airlines 17, Vancouver to Tokyo

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

International travellers bound for Canada are required to present a negative test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flights. They're also required to self-isolate for 14 days, including three in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

No such restrictions exist for domestic flights, though health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Recent data from the Canadian Border Services shows that the number of Canadians and permanent residents entering the country during the first week of March was 97 per cent lower than it was during the same time period in 2020.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a known case of the coronavirus. Instead, exposure notifications are published on the BCCDC website.