A handful of local parks are getting playground upgrades in the near future, and the design process is already underway.

In a statement Tuesday the Vancouver Park Board announced seven playgrounds will receive "fun and challenging" new equipment.

Items include pirate ships, spider web nets, trampolines and hill slides, as well as accessible pathways, new surfacing and drinking fountains where possible.

"There are currently 160 playgrounds in the Park Board's system, many of which are reaching the end of their lifespan," the board's statement said.

"As such, replacement of playgrounds is an ongoing priority."

The board said 17 renewals have been completed since 2015.

Next on the board's list for renewals are the following parks announced this week:

Ash

Beaconsfield

Cedar Cottage

Charleson

Jones

Kaslo

Winona

Concept sketches posted in a park board report also show climbing ropes, spinning swings and carousels, spring toys, "crazy cups" and sand areas.

In addition to the park playgrounds, two preschool play areas are coming soon to Trout Lake and Thunderbird parks. And playgrounds at Champlain Heights Community Centre and Granville Park are also expected to be built.

Earlier this year, the province announced 50 B.C. schools would be getting better equipment in time for the next school year. That announcement impacts 34 school districts across B.C., including many in Metro Vancouver.