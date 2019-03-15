Full list: 50 B.C. schools getting new playgrounds this fall
Maywood Community Elementary School in Burnaby is one of 50 B.C. schools getting new playgrounds in 2019. (Jazz Sanghera / CTV News Vancouver)
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 3:41PM PDT
Playgrounds are being built at elementary schools across B.C. as part of a provincial government initiative.
School districts were able to apply for the funding program for the second year, with priority given to schools that didn't have a playground at all, or were in need of major upgrades.
They're expected to be installed by the time kids return to school in September.
Thirty of the new playgrounds will be universally accessible, the Ministry of Education said. The $5 million investment will impact 34 school districts.
The announcement was made Friday at Maywood Community Elementary School in Burnaby, one of the 50 schools that made the cut.
Here's a list of other schools getting playgrounds over the next six months:
- Unsworth Elementary, Chilliwack School District
- Jackson Elementary, Abbotsford School District
- Upper Sumas Elementary, Abbotsford School District
- Glenwood Elementary, Langley School District
- Nicomekl Elementary, Langley School District
- Goldstone Park Elementary, Surrey School District
- Strawberry Hill Elementary, Surrey School District
- Westerman Elementary, Surrey School District
- McCloskey Elementary, Delta School District
- Grauer Elementary, Richmond School District
- Kidd Elementary, Richmond School District
- John Norquay Elementary, Vancouver School District
- University Hill Elementary, Vancouver School District
- Waverley Elementary, Vancouver School District
- Maywood Community, Burnaby School District
- Second Street Community, Burnaby School District
- Sperling Elementary, Burnaby School District
- Highland Park Elementary, Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows School District
- Central Elementary, Coquitlam School District
- Eagle Mountain Middle, Coquitlam School District
- Pleasantside Elementary, Coquitlam School District
- Larson Elementary, North Vancouver School District
- Roberts Creek Elementary, Sunshine Coast School District
- Brackendale Elementary, Sea to Sky School District
- West Boundary Elementary, Boundary School District
- Valemount Elementary, Prince George School District
- Van Bien Elementary, Prince George School District
- Moberly Lake Elementary, Peace River South School District
- Duncan Cran Elementary, Peace River North School District
- Braefoot Elementary, Greater Victoria School District
- Eagle View Elementary, Greater Victoria School District
- Savoury Elementary, Sooke School District
- Sidney Elementary, Saanich School District
- Gabriola Elementary, Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District
- Bowser Elementary, Qualicum School District
- Airport Elementary, Comox Valley School District
- Penfield Elementary, Campbell River School District
- Aberdeen Elementary, Kamloops/Thompson School District
- Oak Hills Primary/École Collines d'Or Primaire, Kamloops/Thompson School District
- Kumsheen Elementary-Secondary, Gold Trail School District
- Alexander Elementary, Cowichan Valley School District
- Len Wood Middle, North Okanagan-Shuswap School District
- Isabella Dicken Elementary, Southeast Kootenay School District
- Winlaw Elementary, Kootenay Lake School District
- Castlegar Primary, Kootenay-Columbia School District
- Rutland Elementary, Central Okanagan School District
- Shannon Lake Elementary, Central Okanagan School District
- Tatla Lake Elementary-Junior Secondary, Cariboo Chilcotin School District
- École Élementaire des Grands-Cedres (Port Alberni), Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique School District
- École Élementaire des Navigateurs (Richmond), Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique School District