Playgrounds are being built at elementary schools across B.C. as part of a provincial government initiative.

School districts were able to apply for the funding program for the second year, with priority given to schools that didn't have a playground at all, or were in need of major upgrades.

They're expected to be installed by the time kids return to school in September.

Thirty of the new playgrounds will be universally accessible, the Ministry of Education said. The $5 million investment will impact 34 school districts.

The announcement was made Friday at Maywood Community Elementary School in Burnaby, one of the 50 schools that made the cut.

Here's a list of other schools getting playgrounds over the next six months: