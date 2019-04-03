On the 10th anniversary of her death, the family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry is making a public plea and renewing a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charge.

The 53-year-old wife and mother of two was jogging in Pacific Spirit park on April 3, 2009, when she was killed. Investigators eventually developed a list of over 300 persons of interest, but a decade later, no one has been identified as a suspect.

However, Supt. Jeanette Theisen said tips have continued to come in, and police strongly feel someone knows something that could be critical to the case.

“We do know people come forward years later with information,” Theisen said. “Help us move this investigation forward.”

Ladner-Beaudry’s brother, Peter, also spoke at the RCMP news conference. He shared a message from his sister’s husband and described the impact on her two daughters.

“It’s impossible to find words to convey what it’s like to lose a sister, mother, wife, aunt, friend and mentor at the hands of another person,” Ladner said in his statement. “The sudden loss of Wendy 10 years ago today opened up a hole in our lives that stares back at us every day.”

He shared a message from Ladner-Beaudry’s husband Michel, which read in part: “My children’s mother, their mentor, my life partner, my best friend, she’s gone forever, and the toll on our lives has been terrible.”

Ladner said a shadow of fear continues to hang over Pacific Spirit park.

“There is a murderer loose somewhere,” he added, and said the family will never give up on the case.

Ladner-Beaudry was in the park between noon to 3 p.m. the day she was killed. She was wearing black tights, a black windbreaker with white pin stripes on the arm, a white long sleeved shirt with grey arm stripes, and New Balance shoes in white, silver, and light blue.

The $30,000 dollar reward is in effect for the next year. Anyone with information can call RCMP Major Crimes at 778-290-5291 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.