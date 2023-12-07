The PNE Winter Fair and several other events to check out in Vancouver this weekend
Hanukkah is here and Christmas is less than three weeks away. Here are some ways to celebrate the season in Vancouver this weekend.
PNE WINTER FAIR
Head to the PNE on Friday or Saturday for the first two nights of this year's PNE Winter Fair. Featuring food, shopping, shows, skating, ice bumper cars and the debut of "Discover Santa" – described on the PNE website as an "interactive journey to meet Santa Claus" at the Pacific Colisseum – the PNE Winter Fair aims to become "your new holiday tradition."
General admission tickets are $25 online in advance and $30 at the gate, with discounts for seniors and youth available. The fair will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly on Dec. 8 and 9, as well as from Dec. 14 through 23.
MAKE IT! SHOW
If you're headed to the PNE Winter Fair this weekend, you might also want to stop by the Make It! Show at the PNE Forum, which is happening Thursday through Sunday.
The all-handmade market features 250 booths, as well as food trucks and a liquor licence. A list of participating vendors can be found on the Make It! website.
Tickets are $12 at the door, with discounts available online in advance. Children ages 12 and under get in free. The market will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
WEIRDOS MARKET
For an alternative take on the holiday market, consider heading to the Russian Hall at 600 Campbell Ave. in Strathcona for the Weirdos Holiday Market.
Billing itself as "Vancouver's ultimate holiday extravaganza for all things extraordinary, offbeat, and utterly out of this world," the market features dozens of vendors hawking unusuals wares, as well as live entertainment.
Admission is $5, and the market is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be open for the same hours, with different vendors, next weekend. The Friday night markets are for those ages 19 and older, while all ages are welcome on Saturday and Sunday.
FLEURS DE VILLES NOËL
Beginning Friday, Robson and several other downtown Vancouver streets will be home to a total of 40 "enchanting floral displays" for the fifth annual Fleurs de Villes NOËL event.
The free, self-guided floral trail begins at Pacific Centre mall and ends at Waterfront station after winding its way through downtown. A map and descriptions of the displays can be found on the event's website.
Fleurs de Villes NOËL runs through Dec. 17, with a pop-up flower shop and live performances at Robson and Bute streets on Saturdays.
HANDEL'S MESSIAH
For a musical celebration of Christmas, head to The Orpheum on Friday night for Early Music Vancouver's presentation of George Frideric Handel's classic oratorio "Messiah."
"In this Messiah production, shepherded by Alexander Weimann, the Vancouver Chamber Choir, the outstanding soloists and the Pacific Baroque Orchestra embark on an inspired spiritual and artistic journey toward a new, vibrant way of unlocking Handel’s most masterful work," reads the description on the EMV website, which is also where tickets can be purchased. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives launch marathon voting session over Liberals' refusal to scrap carbon tax
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have launched what could become an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, after signalling they'd be making good on their threat to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.
Canada doubling cost-of-living requirement for international students
Canada will more than double the cost-of-living financial requirement for incoming international students on Jan. 1, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced today.
Flight safety in Canada is plummeting, a confidential UN agency report finds
A draft report from a United Nations agency gives Canada a C grade on flight safety and oversight, down from an A+ and far below most of its peers.
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
'The Brick' is at the centre of our galaxy. An unexpected new finding may help unlock its mysteries
A box-shaped cloud of opaque dust that lies at the centre of our galaxy has long perplexed scientists, and observations that reveal a new detail about its composition are deepening the mystery — possibly upending what’s known about how stars form.
Russian girl shoots several classmates, leaving 1 dead, before killing herself
A Russian girl shot several classmates at school Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others before killing herself, state news agencies and authorities said.
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Canada being hit by 3 separate storm systems: Here's where
Winter weather is underway in parts of Canada with three storm systems bringing messy conditions from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
Vancouver Island
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.
-
Victoria airport working to avoid winter storm chaos this holiday season
The busy Christmas travel season is almost upon us and this year the Victoria International Airport says it’s been working hard to prevent a repeat of the days-long travel chaos that happened last year.
-
Tofino man released from jail to appeal conviction for killing mother bear and cub
A wildlife guide who was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $11,000 in fines for killing a black bear and her cub in Tofino, B.C., has been released on bail while he appeals his conviction and sentence.
Calgary
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
-
Moose family doesn't seem to want to leave Alberta town
Taber police are working with Fish and Wildlife officers to relocate a family of moose that has seemingly taken up residence in the southern Alberta town.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid against man who knew victim of fatal hit-and-run
A fatal hit-and-run in west Edmonton is being investigated by homicide detectives.
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Ice rinks at Victoria Oval, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park open Friday
The City of Edmonton's winter activities begin on Friday with the opening of the ice rinks at Victoria Oval and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park.
Toronto
-
'We're clearly in a wave': Ontario's COVID-19 wastewater signal is more than double what it was at this time last year
COVID-19 viral activity in Ontario as measured by the province’s wastewater signal is now more than double what it was at this time last year and health officials are raising concerns about what could be a challenging few weeks heading into the holidays.
-
New concert venue slated to open in the GTA this spring
A new concert venue is coming to northern Toronto next summer. Here's what you need to know.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in St. Clair West Village
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
-
Union negotiations: Legault 'very open on monetary issues'
While Premier François Legault says he's 'very open on monetary issues' in exchange for more flexibility on the part of unions in managing public services, the Common Front counters that 'their flexibility means ripping pages out of our collective agreements.'
-
HIV diagnoses hit 10-year high in Montreal, cases more than double between 2021-22
Public health officials say they recorded in 2022 the highest number of new HIV diagnoses in 10 years in the city of Montreal and its on-island suburbs. Data shared last week shows the number of new reported HIV cases more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, to 310 from 141.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police charge basketball referee with sexual assault
A basketball referee is facing sexual assault charges after Winnipeg police say two victims have come forward.
-
These Manitoba communities broke heat records Wednesday
A number of southern Manitoba cities, towns and communities broke heat records on Wednesday, with above-seasonal temperatures expected to continue for the next few days.
-
Four charged following stabbing death on Main Street: Winnipeg police
Four people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man one week ago.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie claims he was forced into sex with man he's accused of killing
A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder says his alleged victim sometimes blackmailed and forced to him have sex.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Saskatoon Blades stand atop eastern conference near halfway point of season
The Saskatoon Blades are back from a long U.S. road trip, and they’re right back in action this weekend with three games in three nights.
Regina
-
'Expect damage': Regina couple watch police raid their Airbnb on doorbell camera
A Regina couple who own an Airbnb received a surprising phone call from police last Wednesday alerting them their property was about to be raided.
-
'We're not in the panic zone yet': Mission Ridge prepares for ski season amid lack of snow
Hitting the slopes at Mission Ridge is a winter tradition for many in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Former Sask. Mountie claims he was forced into sex with man he's accused of killing
A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder says his alleged victim sometimes blackmailed and forced to him have sex.
Atlantic
-
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
-
Despite uncertainty, Moncton prepares to light its Menorah Thursday night
The annual Menorah lighting will take place at Moncton’s City Hall Thursday night at 5:45 and organizers are expecting a large crowd following this weeks support.
London
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
-
Quality of life continues to decline, according to Londoners
There’s no sugar coating the results of an annual survey of Londoners conducted on behalf of city hall. According to telephone interviews, more and more report their “quality of life” has declined.
-
Public meeting to gauge input on planned $2M upgrade to Harris Park
A public meeting was held Thursday afternoon at Museum London regarding upgrades planned for Harris Park in the summer of 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
-
Science North CEO responds to auditor’s report on science centre
Despite some critical comments from Ontario’s auditor general, the CEO of Science North wants to reassure northerners that the science centre is thriving.
-
Check of a parked car uncovers drugs and cash in West Nipissing
Police have arrested and charged two people after a traffic stop early Thursday morning in West Nipissing.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Local OHL players prepare for IIHF World Junior Championship
The IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is just around the corner - an exciting time for hockey fans across Canada.