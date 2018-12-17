

CTV Vancouver





The Surrey RCMP detachment has released a list of 10 wanted suspects who'll be getting coal in their stocking if they don't turn themselves in soon.

Taking a cue from Santa Claus, Mounties put together a "holiday naughty list" of prolific offenders they're hoping to apprehend before the New Year – and they're asking for the public's help finding them.

"We know that prolific offenders account for a high percentage of crimes in our community, and have a significant impact on public safety," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a news release.

"To the individuals on this list, take this opportunity to make a fresh start for 2019, by turning yourselves in."

The full naughty list of suspects – who all have an outstanding warrant in Surrey – includes:

Yannick LePage, 39

Wanted on two counts of failure to comply with probation, two counts of driving while prohibited

Brett Bessembinders, 29

Wanted for breach of undertaking, obstructing a police officer, driving while prohibited

Abbie Lee, 43

Wanted for break and enter to commit an offence

Daylen Pike, 20

Wanted for breach of undertaking

Bryce Telford, 21

Wanted for breach of undertaking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited

Cyra Smith, 27

Wanted for driving while prohibited

Derek Chapman, 34

Wanted for mischief, breach of undertaking

David Cline, 54

Wanted for deal with identity document, identity theft

Ante Dragusica, 43

Wanted on two counts of unlawful possession of an ID document, two counts of mischief, theft of motor vehicle, robbery, identity theft, unauthorized use of credit card data

Dillon Rawlinson, 26

Wanted for failure to comply with probation, theft under $5,000, possessing a firearm while prohibited

In the spirit of giving, anyone who wants give Mounties information on the suspects’ whereabouts can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.