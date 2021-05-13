VANCOUVER -- Fresh St. Market is all about community.

For almost a decade the company has put on a Halibut Festival each spring. This well loved event typically attracted thousands with fun for the entire family.

Due to the pandemic, last years event had to be cancelled.

Fresh St. Market has reimagined the festival for 2021 so it can make a return in a safe way. It is putting on a two-day sale on Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th, at all locations.

The legendary halibut sale will feature fresh savings, plus their famous halibut burger is making a return.

The Vancouver House, Panorama and Fleetwood locations will be cooking them up on their in-store grills.

At all locations their will be halibut burger kits available for $14.99. The kits allow halibut fans to make their burger fresh at home.

They include two halibut patties, two brioche buns, two water bottles, plus all the fixings.

Safety is a number one priority at Fresh St. Market and staff adhere to protocols daily.

The team at Fresh St. Market is looking forward to bringing back their great outdoor festivities when the community can gather once again.

In the meantime they look forward to sharing fresh savings on wild halibut throughout the weekend.