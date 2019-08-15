Have you ever Googled your name?

I did years ago, and found out there was a Jason Pires who was a boxer/police officer in Massachusetts. There was another one in Brazil. Never did I think I’d get a chance to meet another Jason Pires face-to-face.

It happened this week. Our assignment editor tipped me off that there was a Jason Pires working in Burnaby. I tracked him down on LinkedIn, and a few days later, we were meeting for lunch.

Counsellor Alyson Jones explained it to me like this: "It shapes so much of who we are and we're very curious how that name has shaped other people – who are they out in this world, and is there any similarity or connection between us? Our name is really a powerful part of our experience and identity in this world."

So I reserved a table at an Indian restaurant on Commercial Drive. It honestly felt like a blind date. All I really knew was that this other Jason Pires was an accountant and that his family – like mine – had roots in Goa, India.

Jason Pires arrived late – hey, that's my move! But there was an instant bond, an immediate warmth between us.

He was taller at 6'1", much younger at 27 years of age, and boasting a strong facial hair game with a full beard. I can't grow a beard and I'm teased about it all the time.

I wanted to know everything. He was born in Dubai and, like all immigrant stories, came to Canada with his family for a better life. He knew of me from television and his friends and families often ask him, "what's the news today Jason?!" Poor guy. That must be mildly annoying.

What thrilled me the most? We shared a lot in common. He absolutely loves and devours food and comes from a big, loving family. One of the first things Jason Pires said to me was, "My dad wants to send your family some Goan sausage."

Like my wife, his girlfriend doesn't laugh, and instead rolls her eyes at his jokes and puns. He's a basketball fan, especially of MJ and Kobe. I'm more Steve Nash.

Why was I so excited to meet my name twin? Why was there such a natural gravitational pull? Perhaps it's because my dad, my siblings and I are the last surviving Pireses in our family.

Counsellor Jones says sometimes we want to know we are one of a kind. But in this instance, it was certainly nice to feel part of a larger fraternity: Club Pires. Membership has its privileges. Like Goan sausage.