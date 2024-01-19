'The angles are quite odd': Bizarre-looking crash between Vancouver snow plow, car

As the cleanup from a snowstorm in Vancouver continues, a city-operated plow was involved in a collision with a car Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the City of Vancouver says no one required medical attention at the scene and that the cause of the bizarre-looking crash on Main Street near Kingsway remains under investigation.

The Vancouver Police Department did not dispatch any officers, according to a spokesperson.

On Thursday evening, the city shared an update on snow-clearing operations saying priority routes were in good shape after the storm that blanketed Vancouver in nearly 30 centimetres of snow Wednesday.

By Friday morning, the city was warning of potential flooding as temperatures rose and rain fell – turning unplowed side streets into a slushy, puddle-ridden mess.

Mark Kersten, who witnessed the aftermath said he doesn’t know what exactly unfolded.

"How (the car) car ended up in that position or in front of the plow, I don't know. The angles are quite odd," he said in an email to CTV News.

"Whatever happened, it seemed ironic that all around Mount Pleasant, streets have not been touched by plows and remain covered in snow three days after the storm, yet a city truck is quite literally plowing a car on Main Street."