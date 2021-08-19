VANCOUVER -- The 2021 BC Children's Hospital Dream Lottery is underway.

The funds from ticket sales help BC Children's Hospital in their quest to conquer childhood illnesses.

The Dream Lottery features 3163 prize draws that are worth over 4 million total.

The Grand Prize winner can choose $2.3 million tax-free cash or one of seven home packages.

Tickets for the 2021 Dream Lottery are over 60% sold and it is looking like this year's lottery is headed for another early sell out.

People should get their tickets early as they will be entered into additional bonus draws.

Friday August 20th at midnight is the Appreciation Reward Deadline.

This year's Appreciation Reward winner will get to choose from one of three prize options:

$25 000 Gift Card to Midland Appliances plus $5000 cash

2021 Toyota C-HR LE SUV

$26 000 Tax-Free Cash

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to get a behind the scenes tour of one of the Morgan Creek prize homes.

The fully furnished 5 975 square foot home features five bedrooms, an outdoor basketball court and unique recreational features.