Terrorism Peace Bond hearing continues for B.C. woman formerly linked to ISIS

Kimberly Polman is the focus of a peace bond hearing applied under a rarely used section of the criminal code involving measures to prevent possible terrorist activity.

In 2015, Polman claims she was lured to Syria by her husband, an ISIS member who she met online. In 2019, she was detained for her association with the terrorist group and spent three years in a detention camp in Northern Syria. She was freed in 2022 and returned to Canada.

The peace bond application allows the judge to put certain restrictions on Polman if it's determined on reasonable grounds she may commit a terrorism offense.

Due to a publication ban, CTV News is not allowed to share details of the evidence and arguments made in court until the hearing is over.

Over the past 10 months, Polman's peace bond bail conditions included wearing an ankle monitor and strict limits on travel and internet use.

She was also required to attend counselling for people deemed vulnerable to radicalization.

Polman isn't facing any criminal charges.

The peace bond conditions, if imposed, could be in place for up to a year.

A decision by the judge is expected on Friday.