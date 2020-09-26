VANCOUVER -- Young protestors blocked traffic outside the federal Environment and Climate Change Minister’s North Vancouver office on Friday.

Several dozen people, who are part of the Fridays for Future protests – started by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg – gathered outside of North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson’s riding office near Lonsdale Quay.

The protestors are demanding that environmental, racial and economic justice be part of Ottawa’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

“I want people like MP Wilkinson to fight for the people and listen to us we have good things to say, but he needs to listen to us and make good on the promises he’s made,” said spokesperson Tavie Johnson.

The young demonstrators blocked a single lane of traffic, painted a street mural and chanted. The MP’s staff repeatedly asked them to let cars go by.

Organizers of the protest say the federal Environment Minister refused a virtual meeting with climate activists in the riding in early September.

The teens say they followed all COVID-19 safety protocols as best as possible.

The rally was one of four in the Metro Vancouver area on Friday, and part of a world-wide day of protest.