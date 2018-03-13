

CTV Vancouver





Walls were kicked in, artwork was smashed and furniture was tossed into the hot tub at a West Vancouver, B.C. home that was torn apart by partying high school students last week.

Police and neighbours are sharing new details about the wild gathering, which resulted in roughly $20,000 in damages to the Ottawa Avenue property Friday night.

Michael, an area resident who asked to be identified by first name only, said the street "stank of Jagermeister" after police showed up and made partiers pour out their booze.

"It looked like a frat house movie. There were kids up and down the street, 150 to 200 of them," he said.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl used her parents' credit card to rent the luxury home for a party, and fewer than 50 people were on the original invitation.

Unfortunately, word quickly spread and witnesses said there were eventually buses of people being dropped off at the property.

Const. Jeff Palmer of the West Vancouver Police Department said the incident should be a cautionary tale to other youths.

"Young people unfortunately learn the hard way that parties you intend to have small attendance can quickly grow out of control," Palmer said. "It can happen much more quickly with social media."

No one was injured, but the bill for cleanup and repairs is still likely to sting the teenager's family, who agreed to accept financial responsibility for what happened. In return, the owner of the rental home is not seeking criminal charges.

Police said it would be very difficult to pin any of the specific vandalism – which also included graffiti – to any individual teens.

"When you have hundreds of kids flooding out of a home in this kind of circumstance, it's hard to determine specifically who might be responsible for doing all the damage," Palmer said.

Anyone who does have information about those directly responsible for the property damage is asked to contact investigators at 604-925-7300.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Nafeesa Karim