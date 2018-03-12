

CTV Vancouver





Police in West Vancouver say a 14-year-old girl used her parents’ credit card to rent a luxury home for a party that caused about $20,000 worth of damage to the property.

According a statement, officers responded to reports of an “uncontrolled party” at a home in the 2400-block of Ottawa Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, police saw about 200 teens "flooding out of the residence."

No one was injured during the party, which investigators were told quickly grew beyond its intended size.

The damage included walls, furniture and artwork.

The family of the girl who organized the event has agreed to accept financial responsibility for the damage. The owner of the rental home is not seeking criminal charges.

Anyone who might have information about those directly responsible for the property damage is asked to contact investigators at 604-925-7300.