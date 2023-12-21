Taylor Swift fan out $1,800 after ticket scam, North Vancouver RCMP say
Swifties, beware – scammers have reportedly been targeting Taylor Swift fans with the promise of tickets to her sold-out Eras Tour.
North Vancouver RCMP said they have received two reports of Facebook Marketplace users being scammed while trying to purchase Swift tickets, with each victim losing upwards of $1,000.
The first would-be purchaser agreed to e-transfer $1,020 to someone posing as a ticket seller, only to receive an email with "no actual instructions for a Ticketmaster transfer," North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
"Once the victim inquired further, the suspect stopped responding," the detachment wrote.
The second victim suffered an even bigger loss. Authorities said the hopeful buyer agreed to send $1,400 for four tickets, only to have the supposed seller request another $400.
"The seller finally sent the tickets to the victim via email but did not provide the passcode to redeem the tickets," North Vancouver RCMP said. "Shortly after, the seller stopped responding to the victim."
Authorities said people searching for second-hand concert or event tickets can protect themselves by refusing to pay via e-transfer, and ideally by staying off Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.
"Take a breath. Scammers prey on a sense of urgency," North Vancouver RCMP said. "Take the time to do due diligence. You may not end up getting the tickets, but you'll still have your cash."
The detachment also reminded buyers about the old adage, "If it's too good to be true, it likely is."
After tickets to Swift's Vancouver tour dates were quickly scooped up last month, resellers reportedly began listing them for nearly $20,000 each – so deals will likely be hard to find.
Buyers and sellers are also advised to meet in a public setting, such as the "safe zone" outside the North Vancouver RCMP headquarters on 14th Street, which is under 24-hour surveillance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Student shoots 14 dead, injures 25 at Prague university, police say
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, police and the city’s rescue service said.
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148 million in defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and a jury's verdict last week requiring him to pay US$148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
Oscars shortlists revealed: Here are the films one step closer to a nomination
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and crafts like hair and makeup, visual effects and sound.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek hit-and-run driver after cyclist sent to hospital
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver after a cyclist was struck and sent to the hospital in a hit-and-run collision last month.
-
5 mewing kittens found in cardboard box outside B.C. SPCA shelter
Five kittens in a cardboard box were found mewing for their mother after being abandoned outside of a Victoria animal shelter, according to the B.C. SPCA.
-
Vancouver high school locked down after teacher brought in 'vintage rifle': police
A gun scare at a Vancouver high school Thursday morning turned out to have been caused by a "vintage rifle" a teacher brought to work for a presentation, authorities have confirmed.
Calgary
-
Man charged in fatal N.E. Calgary hit-and-run
A Calgary man is facing charges following a fatal hit-and-run in the northeast neighbourhood of Horizon last summer.
-
6 more people charged in violent northeast Calgary clash
Six more people have been charged in connection with a violent clash in northeast Calgary in September.
-
Calgary police seize guns, $73K in drugs from downtown encampment
Five people are facing charges after police seized more than $73,000 in illegal drugs and several guns from an encampment in the downtown core.
Edmonton
-
Sexual assault charge against former Coventry Homes director stayed
A sexual assault charge against a former homebuilder executive was stayed this week.
-
Repeat violent sexual offender released from jail, Edmonton police issue warning
A convicted violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police warnings has been released from jail again.
-
Former trustee takes Red Deer school board to court over disqualification
A dismissed Red Deer school board trustee wants to be reinstated, and she's going to court to try and make it happen.
Toronto
-
Police release new details on alleged kidnapping, high-speed chase through Toronto area
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
-
Toronto cop acquitted of hotel sexual assault facing new assault charge
A Toronto police officer who was acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault trial five years ago has been charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Wednesday.
-
Gas vehicles to be phased out in Canada by 2035. Will you be able to charge near your home?
With the federal government phasing out the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, and more electric models hitting the streets of Toronto, some drivers are wondering where and when they will be able to charge their vehicles.
Montreal
-
Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal, cause 'significant' impact on operations
Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to reach a deal.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
-
'We won it all!': Quebec family wins $50-million jackpot
Christmas will be a little bit brighter for one Quebec family this year after winning a $50-million jackpot.
Winnipeg
-
The history of Manitoba-made sugar and how the sugar beet industry could be revived in the province
As the Rogers Sugar strike drags on with no end in sight, some bakers are looking for sugar on shelves, while others are looking to Manitoba’s manufacturing history for answers.
-
Man arrested, facing charges following Elmwood homicide
A 19-year-old man is facing charges following a fatal stabbing in the city’s Elmwood neighbourhood on Wednesday.
-
Threats reported at Lorette School: RCMP
Two students have been arrested following alleged threats at a Manitoba school on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
-
Sask. has second-highest rate of deaths among people waiting for surgery: report
A new report has found an increasing number of Canadians are dying while waiting for surgery and diagnostic scans.
-
Sask. police watchdog confirms RCMP officer shot man
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog confirmed a Red Earth Cree Nation man who was killed in an incident on Tuesday was shot by an RCMP officer.
Regina
-
Incendiarism, electrical tampering causes of 2 recent fatal Regina house fires
The causes of two recent fires in Regina that left four people dead have been determined.
-
Fundraiser underway for Sask. hockey player following death in Dominican Republic
Friends and former teammates are raising money for the family of Brady Grasdal, a 21-year old Sask. hockey player who died tragically last week.
-
Drones, police dogs aiding search for missing Sask. man believed to need urgent medical care
RCMP says they are continuing to search for a 67-year-old Canora, Sask. man who they believe is injured or in need of urgent medical attention.
Atlantic
-
Strong wind, heavy snow for eastern parts of the Maritimes
A strong northerly wind and periods of snow will continue to impact parts of Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday night into Friday.
-
Moncton City Councillor helps save man from overdose
Moncton City Councillor Monique LeBlanc was leaving a meeting on St. George Street around noon on Wednesday when she rushed to help a man suffering from a drug overdose.
-
Two P.E.I. youths charged with first-degree murder
Two youths who were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a P.E.I. missing person case have received “homicide related charges, according to the RCMP.
London
-
Exeter couple give $40,000 Santa appearance proceeds to charity
Paul Dougherty has been Santa Claus for thousands of Southwestern Ontario kids, and kids at heart, over the past 35 years.
-
Arrest of alleged dangerous driver briefly closes 401
A complaint of dangerous driving on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon led to a police pursuit and multiple charges for the driver.
-
Church service honours 64 people who have died from homelessness in 2023
A candlelight church service in honour of those who have lost their lives to homelessness was held in London Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Taking Back Timmins: Indigenous outreach workers use life experience to tackle homelessness
The last instalment of our series Taking Back Timmins offers an in-depth look at frontline workers who tend to the city’s homeless community using their first-hand experiences and Indigenous culture.
-
Sister of murder victim Renee Sweeney speaks out on a rollercoaster year and what’s next
It was a story that gripped northern Ontario headlines for weeks in 2023, let alone years before the trial began.
Kitchener
-
Woman struck by vehicle on busy Kitchener street, third pedestrian crash this month
Four pedestrians have been hit by vehicles on or near Fairway Road South this month. With more people on the roads, police are asking both drivers and pedestrians to be extra careful.
-
5 abandoned Port Dover dogs adopted, 7 still at shelter
Five of the dogs who were found abandoned just outside of Port Dover on Dec. 2 have been adopted, but seven more still need forever homes.
-