Taylor Swift fan out $1,800 after ticket scam, North Vancouver RCMP say

Swifties, beware – scammers have reportedly been targeting Taylor Swift fans with the promise of tickets to her sold-out Eras Tour.

North Vancouver RCMP said they have received two reports of Facebook Marketplace users being scammed while trying to purchase Swift tickets, with each victim losing upwards of $1,000.

The first would-be purchaser agreed to e-transfer $1,020 to someone posing as a ticket seller, only to receive an email with "no actual instructions for a Ticketmaster transfer," North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

"Once the victim inquired further, the suspect stopped responding," the detachment wrote.

The second victim suffered an even bigger loss. Authorities said the hopeful buyer agreed to send $1,400 for four tickets, only to have the supposed seller request another $400.

"The seller finally sent the tickets to the victim via email but did not provide the passcode to redeem the tickets," North Vancouver RCMP said. "Shortly after, the seller stopped responding to the victim."

Authorities said people searching for second-hand concert or event tickets can protect themselves by refusing to pay via e-transfer, and ideally by staying off Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

"Take a breath. Scammers prey on a sense of urgency," North Vancouver RCMP said. "Take the time to do due diligence. You may not end up getting the tickets, but you'll still have your cash."

The detachment also reminded buyers about the old adage, "If it's too good to be true, it likely is."

After tickets to Swift's Vancouver tour dates were quickly scooped up last month, resellers reportedly began listing them for nearly $20,000 each – so deals will likely be hard to find.

Buyers and sellers are also advised to meet in a public setting, such as the "safe zone" outside the North Vancouver RCMP headquarters on 14th Street, which is under 24-hour surveillance.