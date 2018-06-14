

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly held up a taxi at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident occurred in the 3700 block of Brandon Street, near Smith Avenue just after 1 a.m.

According to a statement issued later that day, the suspect and a female passenger were picked up on Burke Street, just east of Boundary Road.

The cab dropped the female passenger off at an undisclosed address in New Westminster and the suspect asked to be brought back to Burnaby.

As the car pulled up to the destination on Brandon Street, investigators allege the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cab driver.

The pick up and drop off addresses are located within about 250 metres of each other.

"The driver handed over a sum of money and the suspect fled south along Brandon Street," the release said.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a moustache and goatee beard. He is about 5-10 with a medium build and was wearing a black baseball cap and a black hoodie at the time of the alleged incident.

"We're hopeful the pictures being released today will result in someone coming forward to identify this suspect," Cpl. Daniela Panesar said in the release.

"Incidents like this can have a lasting effect on victims and we want to ensure this suspect is held accountable for his crime."

Police say the man might be armed and should not be approached. Anyone who recognizes him should call 911 immediately.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and ask to speak with Const. Matt Emond from the robbery unit.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).