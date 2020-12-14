VANCOUVER -- There are less than two weeks left to get holiday shopping done.

BC Liquor Stores have over 900 products on sale for the holidays.

They have a great selection of local products, from B.C. wines to B.C. craft beer.

Portfolio Manager Stephen Schiedel joined CTV Morning Live to share some of his favourite local picks.

Schiedel featured:

Wild Goose Guwurztraminer

Fort Berens Chardonnay

The Hatch Merle Merlot

Mission Hill Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Master of Wine Barbara Philip shared her top gifts for the wine lover.

Jumilla Castillo De Madax Red Blend

Acquesi Asti

Cahors Chateau Du Cedre Extra Libre Vin Natural 2018

Chateau Poujeaux 2016

A few of these wines are BCL select.

BCL select products are only available at BC Liquor Stores.

The friendly and knowledgable product consultants are happy to guide you to your perfect pairing.

TASTE Magazine's resident bartender, David Wolowidnyk joined CTV Morning Live again.

Wolowidnyk walked viewers through how to create a Maple Madness Sour.

His cocktail used Sortilege Canadian Whisky and maple Syrup.

The full recipe can be found in a free copy of TASTE Magazine.