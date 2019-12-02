VANCOUVER -- One man has died and another has been injured after a Sunday night shooting in a residential area of north Surrey.

Surrey RCMP were called to 114 Avenue near 136A Street in the Whalley area around 11 p.m. after reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found one man dead, and another with serious injuries.

Homicide investigators said Monday the victims were known to police. Neither has been publicly identified in what they described as a targeted incident.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team's Sgt. Frank Jang said.

The shooting appears to have happened not far from a playground and some green space near Bolivar Park, right across from several homes.

One neighbour, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, Gord, says he heard multiple shots.

“A bunch of rapid gunfire, I estimate six to eight shots within just a few seconds,” he said. “I saw them performing CPR on the victim just down by the tent there.”

A forensics unit was in the area Monday morning, marking and gathering evidence underneath a white police tent.

A neighbour (heard here) says gunshots rang out in his Surrey neighbourhood after 10 pm and it was clear someone was badly injured. A car appears to have bulletholes. Forensics on scene on 114 Ave today. Still waiting on details from police https://t.co/Su2noboylK @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/WP3sERC1ar — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) December 2, 2019

A newer-model white BMW parked not far from the tent appears to have two bullet holes near the drivers’ side door.

Another neighbour, who lives just metres away from the crime scene, said he also heard the gunfire Sunday night, soon followed by the sounds of police vehicles and ambulances.

"I'm kind of scared," said Govind, who only wanted to provide his first name. "If there were kids or children playing they could be a victim of that."

Several neighbours have commented that there have been problems in the park in the past, including drug activity.

Police say the man who sustained injuries was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is also looking into possible links to a burned vehicle that was found in Burnaby at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

They have not identified the victim in the case, but say they believe the incident was targeted.