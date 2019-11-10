VANCOUVER - Police in Surrey are investigating an apparent targeted shooting in the city's Whalley neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Mel Wong told CTV News Vancouver police were called to the area of 104 Avenue and 133 Street late Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The Surrey RCMP is very early in its investigation, Wong said. Initial assessments of the scene suggest that the shooting was targeted, he said.

A woman named Nicole, who did not give her last name, told CTV News Vancouver she didn't hear shots, but she did see the victim.

"All I heard was some yelling, so we looked outside and saw this man rolling around on the ground," she said. "We see that quite a bit and just assumed he was a drug addict. And then, the next thing you know, the police were attending."

Nicole said the shooting happened in "a very bad area," and that she and her neighbours sometimes worry about being victims of violence themselves.

"We just take precautions and watch what's going on," she said.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for evidence, police said, asking anyone with additional information who has not already spoken to them to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. The file number is 2019-174809, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available