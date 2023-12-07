'Targeted' shooting in Mission Superstore parking lot leaves man seriously injured

A shooting in a Superstore parking lot in Mission left one man seriously injured Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Police were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired, a news release from the Mission RCMP says.

"Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle. He was transported to hospital, and the extent of his injuries are unclear at this time," according to the statement from Mounties, which says the victim was 41.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting,” it continues.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, but investigators are working to confirm a description before they provide one to the public.

Anyone who saw a vehicle speeding away from the Superstore parking lot or who has information about the incident is urged to call 604-826-7161.