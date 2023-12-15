VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Targeted shooting in Delta leaves 1 in critical condition

    A shooting in Delta on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 is believed to be gang-related. A shooting in Delta on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 is believed to be gang-related.

    A shooting in Delta that left one person critically injured Thursday afternoon is suspected to be gang-related, according to authorities.

    Police were called to the scene on 82 Avenue, between 110 and 112 streets at around 5:45 p.m.. 

    "Investigators believe this shooting was a targeted incident related to the B.C. gang Conflict. Suspects have left the area and there is no ongoing risk to the public," the Delta Police Department wrote om a news release. 

    "One person has been transported to hospital and is receiving treatment for injuries related to the shooting."

    B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

    Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV video from the area to call 604-946-4411.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News