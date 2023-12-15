Targeted shooting in Delta leaves 1 in critical condition

A shooting in Delta that left one person critically injured Thursday afternoon is suspected to be gang-related, according to authorities.

Police were called to the scene on 82 Avenue, between 110 and 112 streets at around 5:45 p.m..

"Investigators believe this shooting was a targeted incident related to the B.C. gang Conflict. Suspects have left the area and there is no ongoing risk to the public," the Delta Police Department wrote om a news release.

"One person has been transported to hospital and is receiving treatment for injuries related to the shooting."

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV video from the area to call 604-946-4411.