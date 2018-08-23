

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Coquitlam have released footage of an SUV whose occupants could be important witnesses in a fatal motorcycle crash that took place earlier this month.

The collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Como Lake Avenue and Porter Road on Aug. 1.

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after he collided with an eastbound grey SUV that was turning left onto Porter Road.

"At the moment the collision happened, a white Nissan Murano SUV was turning left from westbound Como Lake Avenue to southbound on Porter Street," the RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

Investigators described the Murano as having five-spoke wheels, a sunroof, after-market running boards and a sticker or decal on the passenger side rear window.

That specific model of Murano was sold between 2003 and 2007, according to the description.

The video of the vehicle shows it turning a corner and driving out of the frame around the time of the fatal crash. It's unclear, however, if the footage was captured before or after the collision.

Anyone who was in the Murano at the time or has information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-552-7370, a dedicated tip line that has been set up for this particular case.