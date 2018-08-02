

Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday evening.

The first occurred in the intersection of Como Lake Avenue and Porter Street in Coquitlam around 5 p.m.

A 54-year-old Coquitlam man died after colliding with an SUV. The driver and passenger of the SUV were not injured, Mounties said.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police have not found any evidence to suggest either driver was impaired. In a statement they urged everyone to be cautious on the roads and to be mindful of motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians.

"We're also asking motorcyclists to ride as defensively as possible and wear the best helmet, protective gear, and high-visibility clothing that they can. Trying to avoid tragedy is a priority that we all share," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said.

About 1 ½ hours later, a man lost control of his motorcycle as he rode north on Griffiths Drive in Burnaby. Mounties said the bike left the road and hit a tree near 14th Avenue.

The 34-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene.

Mounties are still investigating the cause of the crash, but took the opportunity to remind other motorcyclists to obey posted speed limits and be aware of their surroundings.

Motorcycle crashes peak in the summer in B.C., as the warm, dry weather draws bikers to the roads.

They ask anyone with more information on the Burnaby crash, and anyone with dashcam video, to contact them at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.