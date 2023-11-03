Suspects sought after tow truck stolen on the Coquihalla, RCMP say

Mounties are searching for a pair of suspects in connection with a brazen theft on the Coquihalla Highway earlier this week.

Kamloops RCMP said they responded to Highway 5 just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, where a tow truck had been assisting two people with a flat tire on a black BMW that appeared to be suspicious.

"As police arrived on scene and were talking with the tow truck driver outside of the vehicle, the two people from the BMW stole the tow truck and fled toward Merritt, with the BMW still attached," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Thursday, adding that the BMW was recovered soon after near Salmon Arm.

The tow truck was also located shortly after near Tappen, just outside of Salmon Arm. Both vehicles were unoccupied.

Anyone with dash cam video of the area at the time of the theft is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-38963.