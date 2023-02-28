Suspects rammed police vehicle while fleeing Port Coquitlam break-in, RCMP say

The suspect vehicle rammed the RCMP vehicle, police said. (Coquitlam RCMP) The suspect vehicle rammed the RCMP vehicle, police said. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Blackhawks trade star Patrick Kane to Rangers

The New York Rangers acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Will more police officers make London safer?

    “Our citizens do not feel safe today,” Councillor Steve Lehman told a council committee on Tuesday. Lehman was arguing in favour of a funding request by London, Ont. police to hire 20 additional police officers and four full-time civilian staff in 2023.

    London Police are seeking additional officers and staff. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Strathroy-Caradoc man sentenced for shooting

    Last fall, 28-year-old Alexandre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc plead guilty to a dangerous shooting incident in which two men were injured. Tuesday in a London courtroom, Allie was sentenced to a total of eight years by Justice Marc Garson.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener