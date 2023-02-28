Suspects rammed police vehicle while fleeing Port Coquitlam break-in, RCMP say

Mounties in Port Coquitlam are asking the public for assistance after one of their officers was injured while disrupting a break-in early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 2315 Pitt River Rd., according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

An officer on routine patrol interrupted a break-in, observing one of the suspects leaving the store with items in hand, according to police.

"The suspect dropped the items, entered an awaiting vehicle and drove directly into the responding officer’s vehicle," the RCMP statement reads.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

Now, investigators are asking the public for help locating the two male suspects and their vehicle.

The men were wearing dark clothing and black masks and were driving a grey, newer-model Toyota Tacoma, which would have suffered significant front-end damage, police said, adding that it was last seen travelling west on Pitt River Road.

Mounties shared this surveillance image of the suspect vehicle. (Coquitlam RCMP)

"Police officers often encounter violent situations and put themselves at risk during the execution of their daily duties," said Insp. Darren Carr, acting officer in charge of the Coquitlam RCMP, in the release.

"Our officers are diligently working to identify and locate the suspects responsible in this blatant disregard for public safety."

Police are asking anyone who has video recorded in the area of Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-5410.