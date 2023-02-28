Suspects rammed police vehicle while fleeing Port Coquitlam break-in, RCMP say
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are asking the public for assistance after one of their officers was injured while disrupting a break-in early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 2315 Pitt River Rd., according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.
An officer on routine patrol interrupted a break-in, observing one of the suspects leaving the store with items in hand, according to police.
"The suspect dropped the items, entered an awaiting vehicle and drove directly into the responding officer’s vehicle," the RCMP statement reads.
The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.
Now, investigators are asking the public for help locating the two male suspects and their vehicle.
The men were wearing dark clothing and black masks and were driving a grey, newer-model Toyota Tacoma, which would have suffered significant front-end damage, police said, adding that it was last seen travelling west on Pitt River Road.
Mounties shared this surveillance image of the suspect vehicle. (Coquitlam RCMP)
"Police officers often encounter violent situations and put themselves at risk during the execution of their daily duties," said Insp. Darren Carr, acting officer in charge of the Coquitlam RCMP, in the release.
"Our officers are diligently working to identify and locate the suspects responsible in this blatant disregard for public safety."
Police are asking anyone who has video recorded in the area of Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning to get in touch with them.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-5410.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85
A passenger train and an oncoming freight train collided in a fiery wreck in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing 26 people and injuring at least 85, Fire Service officials said.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
11 minutes of daily exercise could have a positive impact on your health, large study shows
Just 11 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic activity per day could lower your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease or premature death, a large new study has found.
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Blackhawks trade star Patrick Kane to Rangers
The New York Rangers acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Pacheedaht requests $24M for new school so students can skip lengthy commute
A remote community on southwest Vancouver Island has requested funding for a new school, so students can avoid a treacherous commute.
-
'Difficult news': Sidney-Anacortes ferry not restarting until 2030
An international ferry that connects Vancouver Island with the U.S. will not be restarting operations anytime soon.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Calgary governments outlaw TikTok
The Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary are joining Quebec, Ottawa and others in banning TikTok on their devices.
-
What funding is earmarked for the City of Calgary in the UCP's 2023 provincial budget?
The UCP's provincial budget commitment to Calgary has a high focus on transportation projects and health care. The majority of funding in the budget is not new money, but a recommitment to money previously announced.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in deadly Douglasdale shooting, Superstore shootout
Calgary police say multiple people are in custody and charges are pending in connection to a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Toronto
-
Historic Toronto theatre slated for demolition to make way for 76-storey tower
A downtown Toronto theatre built more than a century ago has been slated for demolition.
-
Shelter in place issued as 5th suspect sought in Niagara region shooting incident
Four people are in custody and residents have been told to shelter in place in Wainfleet, Ont., as police search for a fifth suspect after a residential 'shooting incident' Monday.
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with yet another potentially significant snowstorm this week.
Montreal
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Quebec government finds 74 per cent of businesses make language errors on public signage
No less than three-quarters of businesses do not respect the standards of written French in their public signage in Quebec, according to the Office quebecois de la langue francaise (OQLF).
Winnipeg
-
Month after finishing home build, owners told to scrap plans due to administrative error
A month after finishing their newly built home complete with a basement suite, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
-
Manitoba launches strategy to end homelessness that adds hundreds of housing units
Manitoba has set out a plan to tackle homelessness that includes creating hundreds of new social housing units and implementing more services to deal with the complex issue that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Deeply-rooted emotional wounds': Family of woman killed in assault left shocked and angry
The family of a woman who died from an assault on O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is working to keep her memory alive, and is calling for resources to put an end to violence in their community.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon man with Down syndrome fighting to keep him out of locked long-term care ward
Cory Kadlec has Down syndrome. He was living in a care home, but in June he was taken to Royal University Hospital because he was having seizures.
-
'We are expecting delays': Saskatoon businesses say drawn-out bridge construction will hurt sales
Saskatoon motorists should prepare for traffic delays as crews begin construction on one of the most travelled stretches of road in the city.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Regina
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost
Regina’s Catalyst Committee is proposing five projects to be built in the city in the coming years, ranging in price from about $20 million to $172 million.
-
'My heart needs to heal properly': Court hears impact statements during sentencing submissions for Dillon Whitehawk
Dillon Whitehawk sat still, staring straight ahead in the courtroom as he listened to the loved ones of Keesha Bitternose detail the pain he's caused them.
Atlantic
-
Snow forecast for Tuesday night; more expected Thursday into Friday
Snowfall in western parts of the Maritimes will begin Tuesday night, with another heavier round of snow expected Thursday into Friday.
-
Nova Scotia bans TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices
A day after the federal government announced TikTok would be banned on all government-issued mobile devices, the government of Nova Scotia is following suit.
-
First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim
Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province.
London
-
Will more police officers make London safer?
“Our citizens do not feel safe today,” Councillor Steve Lehman told a council committee on Tuesday. Lehman was arguing in favour of a funding request by London, Ont. police to hire 20 additional police officers and four full-time civilian staff in 2023.
-
'Completely off guard': Central Elgin mayor shocked by province annexing 700 acres
The mayor of Central Elgin said he was 'taken completely off guard' when he found out that the province of Ontario was annexing 700 acres into the City of St. Thomas, Ont. Bill 63 was introduced by the province to consolidate land with St. Thomas for an investment-read mega site.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc man sentenced for shooting
Last fall, 28-year-old Alexandre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc plead guilty to a dangerous shooting incident in which two men were injured. Tuesday in a London courtroom, Allie was sentenced to a total of eight years by Justice Marc Garson.
Northern Ontario
-
Police testify on early stages of Sweeney murder investigation, first suspect
Testifying on Tuesday morning, two former officers with the then Sudbury Regional Police described their involvement with the Renee Sweeney investigation as the murder trial continues.
-
Sudbury ski club unveils new facility
Mother Nature was on the side of skiers in Sudbury on Tuesday, just in time for the grand opening of the Adanac Ski Club's new headquarters.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man who killed stranger with a crossbow dies in prison
A Kitchener man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon with a crossbow has died in prison.
-
'Really it’s protecting our neighbourhoods': New speed limits coming to many Waterloo streets
Some city councillors were hoping to reduce all local roads to 30 km per hour, but instead, council landed on a compromise on Monday.
-
Prom peace achieved at Cambridge high school
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) insists it is not “cancelling prom” as the promotion of a privately-organized end-of-year bash rests at the centre of controversy at a Cambridge high school.