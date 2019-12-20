VANCOUVER -- Police have a suspected Grinch in custody following a pair of holiday break-ins in Surrey.

Authorities said they received reports of two break-and-enters in the area of 61 Avenue and 185 Street on Dec. 16.

Someone had apparently been trying to break into people's garages, and at one point managed to steal clothing and toys that were "destined for underneath the Christmas tree," according to Surrey RCMP.

Investigators later identified 34-year-old Eugene Lane as a suspect and arrested him with help from the Integrated Police Dog Services. He has since been charged with two counts of break-and-enter with intent to commit theft and remanded into custody.

The stolen items were also recovered. Staff Sgt. Ryan Element said the detachment was glad to help out the families affected by crime over the holidays.

"This is a season of giving for most of us," Element said in a statement. "But for those that would rather take … well, we'll be there for you too."