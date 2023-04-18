Suspected child luring attempt: North Vancouver RCMP seek male driver who allegedly offered teen a ride

As the search for a suspected child lurer in North Vancouver stretches into three weeks, Mounties are asking for the public’s help.

A 16-year-old girl was walking alone in the Northgate neighbourhood on March 29 around 4:15 p.m. when she was allegedly approached by a man driving a black BMW who offered her a ride, according to North Vancouver RCMP.

“When the girl declined, he followed her while repeating his offer. She repeatedly declined before the driver left the area,” Mounties said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The interaction happened in the 1500 block of Tatlow Avenue, according to the release.

Mounties say the girl was unharmed and reported the incident to police once she returned home.

“The alleged behaviour of the driver is concerning, and we would like to speak with him,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the statement.

The driver is described as a man with a small moustache and short, slicked-back hair who had a “noticeable Spanish accent.”

He was reportedly wearing a black sweater and driving a black BMW with a clean, black interior. It’s believed the car’s licence plate started with the letter H.

In the weeks since, Sahak says no similar reports have been made to North Vancouver RCMP, and it’s believed this is an isolated event.

“RCMP take repots of this nature very seriously,” said Sahak.

North Vancouver RCMP are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 604-985-1311 and reference file number 23-5989. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.