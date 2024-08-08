Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says

A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.

The Victoria Police Department released a statement on the two incidents, saying they occurred at a restaurant on the 500-block of Fisgard Street in the city's Chinatown.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. for a report that a man had broken the front window of a restaurant with a rock and fled.

"Officers identified, located and arrested the suspect less than two hours after the incident occurred," a statement from VicPD says.

Although authorities did not name the business, Ocean Garden Restaurant posted on Facebook identifying itself as the victim of a "tragic incident of vandalism" on Wednesday morning.

"This morning a man found it upon himself to demolish our front door and proceeded to steal our live crabs. Yes. Our live crabs," the post says.

"Not our cash register, not our liquor or equipment. Our crabs. The witness confronted the distressed man and luckily got him to put the crabs back and scared him off by calling the police."

Photos posted by the business show shattered glass on the sidewalk and more shards – along with a large rock – inside the restaurant.

After the arrest, the suspect was released with conditions – including not to return to the business.

However, police say they were called back to the restaurant around 2 p.m. for a report that someone had set off a smoke bomb.

"Through the investigation, officers believed the same suspect was responsible for both offences," VicPD said.

Authorities found the suspect Thursday morning and arrested him again. He has been charged with mischief and failing to comply with conditions in the smoke bomb incident. No charges have been laid in the window-smashing incident, but police say the investigation is ongoing.