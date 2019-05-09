

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey RCMP released a sketch of a suspect that allegedly punched a woman who was sitting in her SUV last month.

Police say they are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the intersection of 152 Street and 64 Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on April 17.

The victim was waiting in an SUV at the intersection to turn left when a dark coloured pickup truck pulled up behind her and stopped.

"A male exited the truck on the driver’s side and walked to the open driver's side window of the Nissan and punched the female driver, who was alone in her vehicle. The suspect male then got back into the passenger side of the truck which proceeded to drive southbound on 152 Street," Mounties said in a statement.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 35 years old, with a pale/fair complexion, sharp facial features, blond facial stubble and short hair.

He's thought to be approximately 5'9" to 5'10" and 180 to 190 lbs. with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie and a baseball hat.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477