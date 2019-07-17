

Days after a young woman was allegedly assaulted on SFU's Burnaby campus, police have released a composite sketch of a suspect.

Authorities said the 19-year-old victim was walking on a trail near University Drive and West Campus Road at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday she noticed a man following her.

According to a safety alert posted by the university, the man then tried to pull her into the bushes. Fortunately, she was able to break free and run to the parking lot of Horizons restaurant.

The suspect is described as a 5'9" tall South Asian man, 19-23 years old, with brown eyes. He was wearing a black turban, a blue long-sleeved shirt, grey sweatpants and black sandals.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the man in the suspect sketch they released Wednesday to reach out and help investigators identify him.

Authorities are also hoping to speak with two women who helped the victim in the Horizons parking lot shortly after the alleged assault.