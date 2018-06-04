

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera carrying a stolen dog out of a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station.

The suspect, who has red hair and was wearing dark clothing, was recorded leaving New Westminster Station with the small dog at around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The animal's owners have identified the dog as Jackson, an 11-year-old Brussels Griffon-Chihuahua cross who gets along well with their cat.

"Please continue looking out for Jack. Not only are we worried sick and missing him but so is his feline cuddle buddy," they said on Facebook.

"We're keeping our hopes up and choose to believe that the woman who took Jack will come to her senses and safely return our little guy."

Anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts can contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.