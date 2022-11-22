Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP

RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.

A statement from the Prince Rupert detachment says the 44-year-old man had been in critical condition following the attack on the unnamed woman at a local mall early Monday.

The 52-year-old victim died before she could be taken to hospital.

Police confirmed the man and woman knew each other and described the shooting as an "isolated incident."

Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond called it "truly tragic" and said support is available to anyone in the community of just over 12,000 people.

RCMP say officers continue to investigate and urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward.