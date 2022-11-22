Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.
A statement from the Prince Rupert detachment says the 44-year-old man had been in critical condition following the attack on the unnamed woman at a local mall early Monday.
The 52-year-old victim died before she could be taken to hospital.
Police confirmed the man and woman knew each other and described the shooting as an "isolated incident."
Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond called it "truly tragic" and said support is available to anyone in the community of just over 12,000 people.
RCMP say officers continue to investigate and urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
Some adult painkillers can be carefully measured for children's dosage, doctor says
Dr. Marla Shapiro explains some adult medications can be accurately measured to children's dosages to curb fevers while pharmacies wait to receive one million bottles of children's painkillers this week.
Russia resumes bomber, submarine patrols near North America: Norad
Russia has started sending long-range bombers back over the Arctic toward North American airspace following a short-lived pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine, according to a senior Canadian military official.
Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.
One in six women in Canada have had an abortion: survey
Around two in five Canadian women say they know a close friend or family member who has had an abortion, and one in six women report having had an abortion, according to a new survey.
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
Vancouver Island
-
Pacific FC hosting FIFA World Cup viewing parties in Victoria
To celebrate Canada's first appearance in the FIFA World Cup since 1986, fans are invited to join Vancouver Island's professional soccer team for a set of viewing parties as Team Canada takes the pitch in Qatar.
-
Here's how B.C.'s new premier plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced new measures aimed at increasing the supply of new homes and lifting rental restrictions on strata units as the province grapples with an affordable housing crisis.
-
Police seek person of interest after youth sexually assaulted in View Royal, B.C.
Mounties on the West Shore are looking to identify a man who may have information on a sexual assault that occurred in View Royal, B.C., in September.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to deliver televised address during dinner hour
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans this evening. Smith, who became leader of the United Conservative Party in early October, is to return next week to the legislature after winning a byelection in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat.
-
Calgary Zoo welcomes male snow leopard as part of breeding program
The Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute has introduced a male to its snow leopard habitat in the hopes he'll hit it off with the current resident and the pair will produce cubs.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to deliver televised address during dinner hour
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans this evening. Smith, who became leader of the United Conservative Party in early October, is to return next week to the legislature after winning a byelection in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat.
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
Canada gear up for first World Cup game in 36 years; Alphonso Davies fully fit
Long an afterthought behind hockey in their home country, Canada's soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and opens Wednesday against a daunting opponent: second-ranked Belgium, a 2018 semifinalist.
Toronto
-
This is how much it costs to rent an apartment in the GTA
Average rents across all units in Toronto have gone up by nearly 27 per cent compared to last year, according to a new rent report.
-
Ontario man claims he had to buy additional options if he wanted new car
A Toronto man said he has been trying to buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for the past month, but there is such a shortage of cars he could have to wait as long as a year if he orders one.
-
Metrolinx will move ahead with plans to chop down historic trees on Osgoode Hall property
Metrolinx has given notice of its intent to cut down five historic trees on the grounds of Osgoode Hall after previously suggesting that it wouldn’t move forward with the clearing until the completion of an independent review.
Montreal
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers vote for general strike
Unionized workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery have voted in favour of a general unlimited strike. In a news release, the STTCNDDN–CSN union said it adopted the strike mandate with a 71 per cent vote in favour.
Winnipeg
-
'Possible situation' forces closure of Portage la Prairie school on Tuesday
A school in Portage la Prairie is closed on Tuesday morning due to a “possible situation,” according to the Portage la Prairie School Division.
-
Snow clearing policy questioned after recent snowfall
Some Winnipeggers are finding it difficult to get around more than a week after the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
Saskatoon
-
Missing northern Sask. man found dead: RCMP
A 47-year-old man missing since November 16 has been found dead, according to an RCMP news release.
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.
-
COVID-19 levels drop in Saskatoon, according to wastewater data
The signs of COVID-19 have declined in Saskatoon's wastewater, according to the latest data from researchers.
Regina
-
Poor conditions could be contributing factor to vacancy rate of government-owned housing
The condition of government-owned housing was debated in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday.
-
Here are the 5 former Riders drafted into the new XFL
Five players who spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders are taking their shot at the XFL when the league relaunches under new ownership in 2023.
-
Yorkton man $100K richer thanks to lottery win
A Yorkton, Sask. man is $100,000 richer thanks to the Extra he added to his Lotto Max ticket for the Oct. 21 draw.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall; death not considered suspicious
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall overnight.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
-
Three individuals facing 86 charges in stolen property investigation
Three people are facing a combined 86 charges after $240,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during an investigation last month, Lambton County OPP said.
-
Hard lesson for Sparta woman
St. Thomas police are sending out a reminder to stop for school buses after a local woman learned the hard way.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Search for unmarked graves at Algoma University moves forward
The search for human remains at a former residential school site in Sault Ste. Marie continues.
-
Ontario's doctors push province to create non-profit surgical centres for backlog
Ontario's doctors are pushing lawmakers to create specialized non-profit clinics to tackle a massive surgical backlog that worsened during the pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Five Laurier football alumni on Grey Cup champion Toronto Argos
Five former Wilfrid Laurier University football players are celebrating a big win.
-
Five students displaced by fire in Waterloo, $250K in damage
A fire that caused $250,000 in damage has left five students without a place to stay.