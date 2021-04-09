VANCOUVER -- A suspect was arrested and fined in connection to what police have called a "disgusting and egregious" attack on a private security guard at a B.C. dollar store.

The incident happened at the Guildford Dollarama on Tuesday evening, Surrey Mounties say, adding that they weren't aware of the situation until seeing video of the incident days later.

That video showed a confrontation in the store between a security guard and an irate, unmasked man at the end of an aisle.

When the guard threatens to phone the police as he tries to get the man to leave the store, the man yells back and throws something at the guard.

A second portion of video then shows the man walking towards the front door, where the guard is standing. Before leaving, the man spits in the face of the security guard from a very close distance.

On Friday morning, Mounties issued a news release saying a 43-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested in connection to the incident.

He has since been released but was fined for not wearing a face mask and for abusive and belligerent behaviour. An assault investigation is also ongoing.

"Thank you to the media and the public for assisting us," said Sgt. Elenore Sturko in the news release.

"As a result of your help, our officers were able to make significant progress, including identifying a suspect, and making contact with the victim."

Mounties say they're still hoping to speak to witnesses, including the person who took the video.

Anyone with information and dash cam video from the mall is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 605-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott