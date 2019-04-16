

Update: Charges have been approved against a suspect in Monday's deadly shooting spree in Penticton. Prosecutors have confirmed John Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.

Previous story: One of the people gunned down during Monday's deadly shooting spree in Penticton has been identified online as Rudi Winter.

Winter's heartbroken family members identified him late Monday on social media, hours after he and three others were killed in an eruption of violence that left the Okanagan community reeling.

The other victims' names have not been released. The RCMP has confirmed all four knew each other, but the nature of their relationships is unknown.

"Our thoughts are certainly with the families of the victims," Supt. Ted De Jager said Monday, adding that victim services will be provided to the grieving relatives.

The shooting spree took place at three locations across Penticton, all within a few kilometres of each other, including an area in the downtown core.

A woman at one of the scenes told Castanet her husband was killed, and that she believed it might have been over a dispute between neighbours.

Authorities are still working to confirm the motive, with De Jager only saying the incident was "unprecedented for this area."

After the killings, a suspect drove to the local RCMP detachment in a black Volkswagen Jetta and turned himself in. Mounties said charges are pending.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst