Suspect charged in murder outside East Vancouver restaurant
Police tape surrounds an East Vancouver Vietnamese restaurant after a deadly fight on April 22, 2018.
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 2:00PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 2:02PM PDT
Months after a man was murdered outside a Vietnamese restaurant in East Vancouver, a suspect has been charged in the crime.
Police said the victim, 55-year-old Dam Minh Huu, was killed in the early morning hours of April 22 after an argument escalated into a fight near Kingsway and Nanaimo Street.
He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries a short time later. The next day, the window of Café Thùy Trang was left marked with what appeared to be blood.
Police arrested a suspect early in the investigation, and on Thursday authorities announced a 48-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.
The accused, Ngoc Chau Nguyen, remains in police custody.
Police have said the victim and suspect knew each other, and that there was not a risk to the public.
The murder marked Vancouver's seventh homicide of 2018.