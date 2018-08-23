

Months after a man was murdered outside a Vietnamese restaurant in East Vancouver, a suspect has been charged in the crime.

Police said the victim, 55-year-old Dam Minh Huu, was killed in the early morning hours of April 22 after an argument escalated into a fight near Kingsway and Nanaimo Street.

He was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries a short time later. The next day, the window of Café Thùy Trang was left marked with what appeared to be blood.

Police arrested a suspect early in the investigation, and on Thursday authorities announced a 48-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

The accused, Ngoc Chau Nguyen, remains in police custody.

Police have said the victim and suspect knew each other, and that there was not a risk to the public.

The murder marked Vancouver's seventh homicide of 2018.