

CTV Vancouver





One man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning assault in East Vancouver Sunday.

Police and paramedics responded to Kingsway and Nanaimo Street around 1:30 a.m. after two men, who apparently knew each other, got into an argument that escalated.

Dam Minh Huu, a 55-year-old Vancouver resident, was found injured at the scene. He was transported to hospital where he died.

Detectives arrested a 48-year-old man, also from Vancouver, in connection with the incident.

"Homicide detectives are not looking for any other suspects and do not believe the public is at risk," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information is asked to call VPD Homicide at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.