A man in his 50s has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in East Vancouver.

Police announced the arrest of Alvaro Julio Roche-Garcia on Tuesday, three days after a grandfather was shot dead outside his family home.

The 58-year-old suspect remains in custody, officers said.

Roche-Garcia is accused in the death of Zenen Cepeda Silva, who was discovered by police responding to a 911 call shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Silva, the city's second homicide victim of 2019, was shot on the doorstep of the home on Fraser Street that he shared with three generations of his family.

The 69-year-old was a former Cuban boxer who spent his days collecting and selling steel for scrap, a neighbour told CTV News.

He'd lived in the home for about three years after spending nearly two decades in the U.S.

