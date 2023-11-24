VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Survey says 75% of B.C. jobs in next decade will need post-secondary education

    Selina Robinson, minister of post-secondary education, speaks at a funding announcement in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The latest labour market survey for British Columbia says 75 per cent of the one million jobs needed over the next decade will require some level of post-secondary education or training. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Selina Robinson, minister of post-secondary education, speaks at a funding announcement in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The latest labour market survey for British Columbia says 75 per cent of the one million jobs needed over the next decade will require some level of post-secondary education or training. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

    The latest labour market survey for British Columbia says 75 per cent of the one million jobs needed over the next decade will require some level of post-secondary education or training.

    The survey says about 650,000 of the openings will be to replace those leaving the workforce, while the rest will be created through economic growth.

    The survey says some of the best job opportunities for those with degrees or diplomas are for nurses, elementary school teachers, software engineers and designers, social and community service workers, early childhood educators and police officers.

    Among the skilled trades, there's a need for cooks, carpenters, building superintendents, hairstylists and heavy equipment operators.

    The government has released a new digital tool called Find Your Path to help people gain insight into the education and career planning they need for the job they want.

    Selina Robinson, the post-secondary education minister, says with so many jobs needed, everyone can find their path to succeed in B.C.'s workforce.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News