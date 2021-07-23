VANCOUVER -- As crews battle a fire at a property in Surrey, the public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Mounties said Friday there was some kind of "disturbance" at a house on 132A Street at around 3:30 p.m.

No details have been provided on the disturbance itself, but police said a house was on fire.

Surrey Fire Deputy Chief John Lehmann said crews were able to get to the scene quickly because they had a truck a couple of blocks away already, but when they arrived, the house was engulfed with flames pouring out of the windows.

The fire had also spread to a second home.

When asked whether the fire was suspicious, Lehmann said it was too early to tell, but that a fire investigator would work with the RCMP to determine its cause.

Firefighters are working to gain control of the blaze, and there are hazards in the area including downed power lines, the RCMP said in a statement. Lehmann said BC Hydro has since shut off power to the area.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Lehman said he expected crews to be at the scene for "several more hours," making sure all flames are out.

Residents and drivers are being asked to keep their distance.

Four streets have been closed or partially closed, drivers are warned.

According to the RCMP, 106A Avenue is closed between 133 and 132 streets.

Drivers will also be blocked from using 132A Street, and 105A Avenue is closed to 108 Avenue.

Lastly, 132 Street is closed to University Drive.

